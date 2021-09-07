80-Yr-Old Offered a Navi Mumbai Man Rs 10,000 to Have Sex With His Wife. Here's What Happened Next

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Navi Mumbai for the murder of an 80-year-old who allegedly offered him Rs 10,000 to sleep with his wife.

The deceased, identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik, owned several properties in Ulwe, including shops, flats and plots and was worth several crores, reported Hindustan Times, quoting senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from NRI Coastal police station.

Naik would often visit the shop of the 33-year-old accused and on one such occasion, offered him Rs 5,000 to sleep with the latter’s wife. On August 29, Naik offered him Rs10,000 and asked him to send his wife to his godown, police said.

Irked by his demand, the accused pushed Naik who fell and hit his head. The 33-year-old immediately downed the shutters of his shop, strangulated Naik and hid his body in the washroom.

The body was kept in the toilet till August 31, when at 5am, the accused wrapped the body in a bedsheet and carried it on his bike to dump it in a pond, all of which was caught on CCTV. The accused in his statement claimed that he threw the clothes and mobile phone of the deceased in a garbage bin though it has not yet been recovered.

The accused had also accompanied the 80-year-old’s son to file a missing person’s complaint on August 29. Naik’s family told the police that he had left home on the afternoon of August 29 and did not return home. His mobile was switched off. The police initially suspected that Naik was killed over property but CCTV footage led them to the shopkeeper.

