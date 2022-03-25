CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#YogiAdityanath#Movies#RRR#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#IPL2022
Home » News » India » 80-Yr-old Wheelchair-Bound Woman with Hip Implant 'Strip-searched' at Guwahati Airport; CISF Personnel Suspended
1-MIN READ

80-Yr-old Wheelchair-Bound Woman with Hip Implant 'Strip-searched' at Guwahati Airport; CISF Personnel Suspended

After metal detectors triggered an alarm, a security woman of the CISF at Lokopriyo Gopinath International Airport allegedly asked the elderly woman to take off her clothes, including her undergarments(Representational Image)

After metal detectors triggered an alarm, a security woman of the CISF at Lokopriyo Gopinath International Airport allegedly asked the elderly woman to take off her clothes, including her undergarments(Representational Image)

The elderly woman's daughter Dolly Kikon said that her mother who had undergone hip replacement surgery last year was on her way to Delhi and was accompanied by her granddaughter

News Desk

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old wheelchair-bound woman hailing from Nagaland was allegedly strip-searched during the security check at the airport on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the search was conducted after she was asked to go through a mandatory screening as a metal plate was attached to her hip bone. The elderly woman’s daughter Dolly Kikon said that her mother who had undergone hip replacement surgery last year was on her way to Delhi from here and was accompanied by her granddaughter.

After metal detectors triggered an alarm, a security woman of the CISF at Lokopriyo Gopinath International Airport allegedly asked the elderly woman to take off her clothes, including her undergarments, even after the lady repeatedly said that she had a hip implant. Dolly claimed that her niece who was accompanying the octogenarian had filled up a complaint form but the CISF personnel took it away, claiming that it was not allowed. A spokesperson of the Guwahati airport told.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 25, 2022, 16:36 IST