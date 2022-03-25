80-Yr-old Wheelchair-Bound Woman with Hip Implant 'Strip-searched' at Guwahati Airport; CISF Personnel Suspended

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old wheelchair-bound woman hailing from Nagaland was allegedly strip-searched during the security check at the airport on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the search was conducted after she was asked to go through a mandatory screening as a metal plate was attached to her hip bone. The elderly woman’s daughter Dolly Kikon said that her mother who had undergone hip replacement surgery last year was on her way to Delhi from here and was accompanied by her granddaughter.

After metal detectors triggered an alarm, a security woman of the CISF at Lokopriyo Gopinath International Airport allegedly asked the elderly woman to take off her clothes, including her undergarments, even after the lady repeatedly said that she had a hip implant. Dolly claimed that her niece who was accompanying the octogenarian had filled up a complaint form but the CISF personnel took it away, claiming that it was not allowed. A spokesperson of the Guwahati airport told.

(With inputs from PTI)

