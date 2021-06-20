CHANGE LANGUAGE
800 kg Cow Dung Stolen from Chhattisgarh Village, Police File Theft Case
800 kg Cow Dung Stolen from Chhattisgarh Village, Police File Theft Case

Image for representation.

An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

“A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti," Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters. The state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious ‘Godhan Nyay Yojna’ scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans- the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

first published:June 20, 2021, 22:48 IST