8,000 kg of Shark Fins Bound for China Seized from Mumbai, Gujarat
The seized shark fins were meant for illicit export by mis-declaring them as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized from Mumbai & Gujarat around 8000 kgs of shark fins meant for illicit export to China & Hong Kong (Image: ANI @ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Monday it has seized 8,000 kgs of shark fins from Mumbai and Gujarat meant for export to China and Hong Kong.
The seized shark fins were meant for illicit export by mis-declaring them as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, a DRI statement said here. Export of shark fins of all species is prohibited under the law.
"The DRI on September 1 seized around 8,000 kgs of shark fins...In all, 3000 kgs of shark fins were seized from a godown at Sewri in Mumbai and 5,000 kgs from Veraval in Gujarat. The DRI has intercepted four persons in this
operation, including the mastermind," the statement said.
Investigations by the DRI Mumbai unit have indicated the entire quantity was intended to be exported to China and Hong Kong, it said.
"It has come up during the investigations that the stocks of shark fins are replenished regularly," the statement said.
Exports of shark fins are mis-declared as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, avoid detection and circumvent prohibition, said the Central government agency.
Monday 03 September , 2018
Monday 03 September , 2018
Monday 03 September , 2018
