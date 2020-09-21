81.8pc Conviction Rate In Cases Tried Under SLL In 2018, 50 Pc In IPC Crimes: Govt

New Delhi: India had a conviction rate of 81.8 per cent in cases in which the trial was completed under the special and local laws (SLL) and of 50 per cent in cases in which the trial was completed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2018, the government informed Parliament Monday. As many as 19,41,680 cases were registered under the SLL and trials were completed in 13,89,104, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said.

He said people were convicted in 11,36,680 cases (81.8 pc of the cases tried). In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rai also said that 31,32,954 cases were registered that year under IPC and trials were completed in 12,77,011 cases.

People were convicted in 6,38,955 cases (50 pc of the cases tried), he said, citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The queries on the crime rate in the country were raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, a Biju Janata Dal leader from Odisha.

“‘Police’ and ‘public order’ are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies,” Rai said. “Conviction rate depends upon a number of factors like available evidence, number of trained police personnel, forensics facilities, number of courts and judicial officers, number of public prosecutors, etc,” he added. According to the data provided by the minister for 2018, the highest conviction rate in IPC cases (90pc) was achieved for offences relating to adulteration or sale of food/drugs; the lowest was for criminal misappropriation (7pc).

The conviction rate in murder cases was 41.4 per cent, rape 27.2 per cent and riots 18.8 per cent, it showed. In SLL crimes, a 100 per cent conviction rate was achieved in cases lodged under The Air and The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, followed by Noise Pollution Act (99.7 pc) and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (98.1 pc), it showed.

However, there was a zero per cent conviction rate in the three cases lodged under the Protection of Civil Rights Act against STs, 77 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 72 cases under the MACOCA or Control of Organised Crimes and 87 under the Chit Funds Act, the data showed.

