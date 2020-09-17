814 New COVID Cases, 7 Deaths In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Seven more people died from the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the toll to 1,286 on Thursday, while the number of infections rose to 1.08 lakh with 814 new cases, the Heath Department said. There are 17,838 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 87,849 people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

Out of the 814 new coronavirus cases, 134 were Jaipur, 119 in Jodhpur, 73 in Kota, 48 in Alwar and 49 in Ajmer districts, among others. The total number of people infected with the virus rose to 1,08,494, it said. In Jaipur, the death toll from the pathogen is 305, followed by 127 in Jodhpur, 100 in Bikaner, 91 in Ajmer, 90 in Kota, 73 in Bharatpur, 51 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 38 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur. PTI AG HMB 09171323 NNNN.

