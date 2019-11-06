Afghan Cricket Fan Struggles to Find Place to Stay in Lucknow Due to ‘Height’ Issues
After much struggle, Sher Khan decided to turn for help, reached Naka Police Station where he narrated his ordeal.
Lucknow: The one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow commences Wednesday. But while the game itself has not been able to attract the desired number of eyeballs, an Afghani fan, who has failed to find accommodation in the city due to ‘height’ issues, is turning heads all around him.
Sher Khan, an 8 feet 2 inch tall cricket fan from Kabul, Afghanistan, had to struggle for almost three days to get accommodation in Lucknow, running from one hostel to the other as he was persistently denied a roof above his head because of his height and appearance.
After much struggle, Sher Khan decided to turn for help and reached the Naka Police Station where he narrated his ordeal. The police, after verifying his documents and credentials, helped Khan find a place to stay.
It will be after a gap of around 30 years when One Day International cricket match will be played in the state capital. The last ODI was played in Lucknow in 1989 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.
