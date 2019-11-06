Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Afghan Cricket Fan Struggles to Find Place to Stay in Lucknow Due to ‘Height’ Issues

After much struggle, Sher Khan decided to turn for help, reached Naka Police Station where he narrated his ordeal.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 6, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Afghan Cricket Fan Struggles to Find Place to Stay in Lucknow Due to ‘Height’ Issues
Source: News18

Lucknow: The one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow commences Wednesday. But while the game itself has not been able to attract the desired number of eyeballs, an Afghani fan, who has failed to find accommodation in the city due to ‘height’ issues, is turning heads all around him.

Sher Khan, an 8 feet 2 inch tall cricket fan from Kabul, Afghanistan, had to struggle for almost three days to get accommodation in Lucknow, running from one hostel to the other as he was persistently denied a roof above his head because of his height and appearance.

After much struggle, Sher Khan decided to turn for help and reached the Naka Police Station where he narrated his ordeal. The police, after verifying his documents and credentials, helped Khan find a place to stay.

It will be after a gap of around 30 years when One Day International cricket match will be played in the state capital. The last ODI was played in Lucknow in 1989 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram