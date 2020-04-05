82-Year-Old Rajasthan Man Dies of Coronavirus, State Death Toll Rises to 5

Jaipur: An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed five lives in the state.

"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube