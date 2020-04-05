82-Year-Old Rajasthan Man Dies of Coronavirus, State Death Toll Rises to 5
Health officials said the man who was admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur died on Sunday, a day after he was admitted due to the illness.
Image for representation (Image: AP)
Jaipur: An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said.
The virus has so far claimed five lives in the state.
"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.
He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210.
