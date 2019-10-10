823 Dengue Cases Registered in Patna Since January This Year

Patna is in the grip of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya as the city is still recovering from prolonged waterlogging menace.

The confirmed cases of dengue in the city have surged to 823, while the number of chikungunya cases has gone up to 76, The Times of India reported. The statewide figure of dengue patients stood at 1,184.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday acknowledged the spurt in dengue and chikungunya cases as instructed chief secretary Deepak Kumar and health department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar to initiate all possible measures to combat the diseases and provide all possible treatment to the affected people.

Sanjay Kumar said no death was registered either from dengue or chikungunya till now. He said the number of dengue and chikungunya cases was less than compared to previous year’s figure, when 2112 cases were reported. He also said the rise in dengue cases was mainly because of its peak season and not associated with waterlogging.

As per the figure shared by health department earlier, 409 dengue cases had been reported in Patna from January till September. Experts said the spurt in the number of cases was seen after heavy rainfall and the prolonged waterlogging in the state capital from September 27, after which 414 cases have been reported.

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) superintendent Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad advised people not to panic. Prasad said total 119 patients were admitted and treated at PMCH since September 26. “There were 16 patients in dengue ward on Wednesday. We are prepared to tackle the situation and have stocked sufficient diagnostic kits, platelets and medicines,” he said.

As per a state health society (SHC) press note, free health camp for dengue and chikungunya will be held at PMCH and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for three days from Thursday. Free health camp is also being organized at 20 places in the state capital, including at primary school in Yogipur, community hall in Kumhrar, Ram Lakhan Path, Nisha Mandir in Lohanipur, Bahadurpur thana and near Kesari Nagar drain on Ashiana-Digha road.

PMC public relations officer (PRO) SK Mishra said, “Heavy anti-mosquito fogging is being done and we are also doing bioremediation in areas affected by waterlogging.”

