INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

83 More People Infected With Covid-19 in Indore, Tally Nears 3,000-mark in the MP District

Senior officials inspect Taat Patti Bakhal area in Indore. (PTI Photo)

Senior officials inspect Taat Patti Bakhal area in Indore. (PTI Photo)

The death toll in the district rose to 111 after samples of a 40-year-old deceased tested positive, said Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveeen Jadia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Share this:

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district rose to 111 after samples of a 40-year-old deceased tested positive, said Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveeen Jadia.

The man had reportedly succumbed to the viral infection at a government hospital on Monday. He was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments, said Jadia.

Meanwhile, the number of the patients recovered from COVID-19 disease stood at 1,381, he added.

Indore had reported its first few COVID-19 cases on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection and the district has since witnessed a sharp rise in cases.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading