Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

83 Return to Delhi From Coronavirus-hit Italy, Quarantined at Army Facility in Manesar

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
83 Return to Delhi From Coronavirus-hit Italy, Quarantined at Army Facility in Manesar
Daily medical examination of all 83 people will be done at the facility.

New Delhi: Eighty-three people, including nine foreigners of India origin, who arrived here on Wednesday from COVID-19 hit Italy on an Air Indian flight have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said.

The Indian Army said 16 children (six female and 10 male) and one infant are among the 83 people.

"Seventy-four individuals are Indian nationals and remaining nine are foreigners of Indian origin (six Italians and three US nationals)," the officials said.

Italy is one of the nations severely affected by coronavirus, with several parts under lockdown to prevent transmission.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.

"If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to an isolation facility," the officials added.

Daily medical examination of all 83 people will be done at the facility, they said.

After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district, state surveillance units for further observation, the officials said.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and definitely not of another sector, they said.

"Those found infected will be shifted to Safdarjung hospital isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples will be sent to Department of Virology AIIMS and confirmation will be done by the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control)," they added.

Indian students brought to India from China were also kept at the Army's quarantine centre in Manesar.

The Union health ministry said on Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported.



