835 New Covid-19 Cases Found in Maharashtra in 36 Hours: CM Uddhav Thackeray

He said limited industrial activities have been allowed in certain areas of the state, but this should not be seen as indication that the threat of coronavirus has receded in any way.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Mumbai: As many as 835 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra in the last 36 hours, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

He said limited industrial activities have been allowed in certain areas of the state, but this should not be seen as indication that the threat of coronavirus has receded in any way.

There has been a rise of 835 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 36 hours. We are relaxing the stringent norms of lockdown to restart the wheels of economy.

"(But) one should not interpret that the threat of coronavirus is over," he cautioned.

Select industrial activities are starting only in non-hotspot zones in terms of coronavirus cases, he said.

"We are testing how we can resume industrial and business activities. There has been some relaxation in orange and green zones to resume industrial activities," said the chief minister.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few infections have been reported.

Maharashtra, the most industrialised state, is worst affected by coronavirus in the country. Till Sunday night, Maharashtra had recorded 4,200 COVID-19 cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

