84 Arrested By Jaipur Police in One Month For Harassing Women

Jaipur Police has taken action against 505 people for harassing women on the streets in the last one month as a part of its Operation Safer Wheels. The operation was launched by the police in the capital city of Rajasthan to keep a check on those who harass women in the public places. As a part of the drive women police officers of Nirbhaya squad were deployed in buses in civil uniforms and public places like markets.

A youth, who was found to be recording obscene videos of women at tourist places, was even sent to jail after police recovered more than 200 such clips from his mobile.

Sunita Meena, the nodal officer of the Nirbhaya squad, said that police are also taking action against those people who pressurise girls for marriage or are found making obscene gestures at women. Meena said that the highest number of violators were arrested from Jaipur. She added that it is important to change the mindset of such individuals.

Of the 505 people against whom police took action, 245 were released after strict warning and counselling. Police have now identified 200 hotspots which are vulnerable for women’s safety in the city. Authorities have categorised the places in red, yellow and green zones to assess the risk factor. The members of Nirbhaya squad are sent for decoy operations in the red zone to nab molesters.

The Operation Safer Wheels was started to ensure that women don’t feel uncomfortable while traveling in public transport. “The members of Nirbhaya squad in civil dress would travel in buses and metros to get a first-hand experience of how comfortable women passengers feel while traveling,” Jaipur’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rahul Prakash, was quoted as saying by the Times of India when the initiative was launched last month.

Women in Jaipur can dial 100, 112 or 1090 - which is the Mahila Garima helpline number - if they are in any trouble. Whatsapp number, 8764868200, is also available for registering complaints.

