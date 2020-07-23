INDIA

1-MIN READ

84 Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus, Premises Sanitised

Migrants from Odisha wait to board special Shramik trains to reach their native places during the Covid-19 lockdown, at the Central Railway Station in Chennai, on May 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan, said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
As many as 84 persons including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for coronavirus, said a statement.

The statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan, said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

As per the test results 84 persons including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus infection and have been quarantined.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, has been sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

