846 Maharashtra Schools Set for New Chapter of Modernisation Under PM Shri Scheme

A total of 846 schools in Maharashtra will be modernized over the next five years as part of the first phase of the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, according to the decision taken in the recent cabinet meeting.

Under this scheme, all 846 schools will be developed and modernised. According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and Centre, the National Educational Policy will be implemented in the state.

The Centre will bear 60% of the cost, while the state will cover the remaining. For every school, a provision of Rs.1.88 crore will be made for the next five years. So the Centre is expected to spend Rs 955.98 crore and the state is expected to spend Rs 634.50 crore.

According to the state government, in the second phase, another 408 schools will be included in the scheme. These schools will be selected soon.

Curriculum, pedagogy, evaluation system, leadership qualities and inclusivity will be some of the pillars of these schools, which will provide experimental learnings to students. Career guidance by former students will be the additional benefit. Application-based knowledge and conceptual understanding will be the main areas of student assessments.

The School Education Ministry will lead this project and ensure effective implementation of this policy, whereas different committees and different levels will ensure smooth implementation at district and corporation jurisdiction.

According to the officials in the state, while developing these schools, efforts will be also made to make them ‘Green Schools’, where initiatives such as zero plastic, solar energy and water consideration are given emphasis.

