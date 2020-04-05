85 Out of 86 New Cases in Tamil Nadu Related to Tablighi Jamaat, Says State Health Secretary

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has recorded 86 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday of which 85 are related to the Nizamuddin religious congregation held in the national capital between March 1 and March 15. Out of the total 571 positive cases in the state so far, 522 of them participated in Tablighi Jamaat conference.

"1,246 Tablighi returnees to Tamil Nadu have been identified and brought to hospitals but we are yet to arrive at a final number on the Tablighi Jamaat," said Beela Rajesh, State Health Secretary. ‘This is a medical emergency and a big challenge’, Rajesh added.

Responding on the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted, Rajesh stated that Tamil Nadu is testing more than Maharashtra and across India, Tamil Nadu has the most number of testing centres. “It is a government policy to conduct more tests, have more testing centres,” she added.

Claiming that the outbreak is still in second stage, 4,612 samples have been tested. Warning residents of deadly viral outbreak, Rajesh stated that Tamilians should think of stopping this from proceeding to Stage III.

