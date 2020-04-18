Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

85-year-old Kerala Man Dies of Heart Attack Days After Recovering From Coronavirus

Veerankutty, a native of Keezhattur, Malappuram was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. His last two samples tested negative but he was kept under observation as he suffered from other age related ailments.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 18, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
85-year-old Kerala Man Dies of Heart Attack Days After Recovering From Coronavirus
Image for Representation.

An 85-year-old man, who had initially tested positive for Covid-19 but later tested negative for the virus, died at a hospital in Malappuram district on Saturday morning.

Veerankutty, a native of Keezhattur, Malappuram was admitted to the Government Medical College in Manjeri after tests declared him positive for coronavirus. His last two samples tested negative but he was kept under observation as he suffered from other age related ailments.

On early Saturday morning, Veerankutty died after suffering a heart attack. The medical team is currently awaiting the result of his third sample.

Kerala health minister K K Shylaja termed Veerankutty’s death a non-coronavirus fatality. His body will be handed over to his relatives and, instead of the Covid-19 protocol, general guidelines will be followed for his funeral.

Last week, a 71-year-old Puducherry native died in Pariyaram Medical College in Kerala's Kannur district before the state could fully trace the origin of the infection in him. According to the authorities, the man had attended a few social events before developing fever and was admitted to the hospital. He had no travel history, the authorities had said.

So far 255 people have been cured of the infection in the state and 138 active cases are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. At least 78,454 people are under observation, while 526 are in various hospitals. While Kasaragod has 51 people undergoing treatment in hospitals, the neighbouring Kannur district has 47 in hospitals.

The samples of 18,029 people with virus symptoms have been sent for testing. Of this 17, 279 results have returned negative, the authorities said in a statement.

