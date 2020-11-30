85-year-old Man Arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara for Raping Five-year-old Girl: Police

An 85-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, police said. Sunakar Patra, who ran a grocery shop in the village, allegedly raped the child on Sunday evening after luring her to come inside the shop with chocolates, said SK Pradhan, the inspector of Aul police station.

Patra was arrested after the girl's parents lodged a police complaint. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, he said. The girl has been medically examined, the officer said.

Patra was booked under IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Besides, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were also slapped on him.

He was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks when produced at a court, the officer said.