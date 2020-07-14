INDIA

1-MIN READ

86% of Total Active Coronavirus Cases Recorded from 10 States, Says Centre

Image for representation.

Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases (111,068 active cases)

Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of COVID-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases.

On COVID testing, he said that 22 states are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.

Responding to a question on the fatality rate, he said the national COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is coming down rapidly.

"Compared to the global case, fatality rate it is significantly lower," he added.

