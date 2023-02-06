87% Jump in Train Robbery Incidents; Two Cases A Day Registered in 2022: Railway Ministry Data

During the calendar year 2022, at least two robbery cases were reported each day on an average on Indian trains, the ministry data analysed by News18 shows. In the first 22 days of 2023, as many as 1 case of robbery was registered every day.

According to the railway ministry’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, at least 1,665 cases of robbery and 38 cases of dacoity were registered between 2020 and the current year up to January 22 on trains.

The data shows an 87% increase in robbery cases between 2020 and 2022 while a 75% jump in dacoity cases during the same period. In 2020, nearly 373 cases of robbery were registered that increased to 571 in 2021 and 699 in 2022. This year, 22 cases have been registered up to January 22.

The cases of dacoity were eight in 2020 that doubled to 16 in 2021. In 2022, there was a slight drop at 14 cases. No case of dacoity has been reported this year up to January 22.

The ministry said police and public order are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintaining law and order on railways through their law enforcement agencies — Government Railway Police (GRP)/ local police.

“However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/local Police to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith,” it said.

The ministry also said the cases of Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes in Railways are registered and investigated by the concerned Government Railway Police (GRP). The numbers released by the ministry were based on the data provided by GRP stations.

“Further, close liaison is made by Railways with the state police/GRP authorities at all levels for prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains,” the ministry said as it listed steps taken by the Railways to ensure safety and security of passengers in trains and railway premises.

It said on vulnerable and identified routes and sections, trains are escorted by RPF as well as GRP of different states daily. For immediate assistance, passengers can make complaints on Rail Madad Portal directly or through helpline number 139, which is integrated with National Emergency Number 112.

Railways are in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook and Koo to address their security concerns.

Also, frequent announcements are made through the public address system to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching or drugging.

CCTV cameras are installed in 6,646 coaches in trains and 864 railway stations for enhanced security of passengers. Under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, focused attention has been provided for the safety and security of women passengers travelling long distance alone.

Read all the Latest India News here