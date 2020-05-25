87 Passengers of Mumbai-Haridwar Shramik Special Test Positive for Covid-19, Cases May Rise

A day after 55 passengers onboard the Mumbai-Haridwar ‘Shramik Special’ train tested positive for coronavirus, 32 more passengers have been infected.

Health officials monitoring the situation stated that there are chances of a rapid spike in the number of cases as reports for over 3,000 tests are still pending. They claimed that on May 20, around 1,500 passengers of the special train de-boarded at the Haridwar Railway Station, Uttarakhand.

After initial scanning as per the protocol, the passengers were sent to various districts in around 15 buses. So far, the passengers who tested travelled on buses headed towards Almora, Nainital and Bageshwar.







Yugal Kishore Pant, additional secretary health, told The Times of India that 32 more passengers tested positive on Sunday and till now 87 cases have surfaced. "However, we are waiting for more results in the next couple of days," he added.

Encumbered with a large number of samples collected, AIIMS, Rishikesh stopped taking samples on Sunday. Rakesh Thapliyal, PRO of AIIMS Rishikesh, confirmed that the institution is working on clearing the pending cases which are over 1,000.

Karnataka too witnessed a substantial rise in Covid-19 infections as several returnees from Maharashtra travelling via Shramik special trains in the last few days tested positive.