87-year-old Covid Victim's Body Nibbled by Rats at Private Hospital in Indore, Probe Ordered

After several instances of gross negligence were reported at state-run MY Hospital in Indore, a new case of irresponsible handling of an old man's dead body has surface at a private hospital in the city. The family of Navin Chandra Jain, 87, has claimed that his body was found nibbled by rats.

District collector Manish Singh has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe into the case through an SDM.

Jain, a native of Itwariya Bazaar under Annapurna police station in Indore, was admitted to a private hospital on September 17 following breathing problems. He was being treated in a Covid-19 ward.

The hospital informed the family around 3 am on Monday that the man had died and a van of the Indore municipal corporation will take the body for cremation.

The family alleged that the old man was in touch with them on phone till Sunday afternoon and did not complain of aggravating health.

Prachi Jain, family member of the deceased told the media that the hospital administration had handed them a bill of Rs 1 lakh as they reached there to claim the body on Monday noon. After paying the bill, the family was handed over the body by the hospital but they were shocked to see that the old man’s body was nibbled by rats all over. One of the eyes also carried an injury, she added.

The anguished family members of the deceased protested outside the hospital alongside the dead body. On receiving information, the police reached the spot but no one from the hospital administration turned up to explain the negligence.

According to the family, the patient was normal till Sunday afternoon but at around 8 pm, the hospital summoned them and made them sign papers saying the old man was critical. Later in the night, they were informed about his death.

The hospital administration did not comment on record but a senior physician said they are probing the matter.

Earlier, an unclaimed body had turned into skeleton at the local MY hospital and days later a body of an infant was found sealed in a box inside the mortuary five days after death.