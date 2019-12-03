New Delhi: The home ministry on Tuesday told Parliament that 88 terror incidents have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir since the effective scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, when the state was put under an unprecedented security lockdown.

The data is for a 115-day period till November 27 and it corresponds to a nearly 17 per cent reduction in the number of terror incidents in the region. The 115-day period preceding the move – April 12 to August 4 – had witnessed 106 such incidents, the home ministry said.

While the government gave the data on the number of terror attacks, it did not compare the severity of them or how many people were killed in the attacks before and after the repeal of the state’s special autonomy. The data was presented in Lok Sabha by minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy in response to questions by four MPs.

The severe restrictions imposed in the state, particularly in the Valley, included deployment of additional troops to the Muslim-majority region in the lead-up, imposition of curfew on parts of the territory, shutting down of all forms of telecommunications and arrest of all mainstream political leaders.

While some of the restrictions have been lifted since then, internet and prepaid mobile services are still blocked in the Valley and most political leaders are still under detentions.

The government has justified the prolonged security lockdown, which has brought it international criticism, on the grounds that it was necessary to prevent cross-border terrorism and untoward incidents.

The home ministry data also shows that cross-border infiltration attempts have increased to 84 since August 5, as compared to 53 in the preceding time frame. Successful infiltration attempts, however, have come down from 59 to 32, the home ministry said.

The government added that security forces had mounted concerted efforts against terrorists in the valley, and steps including cordon and search operations" had resulted in the death of "157 terrorists in the year 2019".

