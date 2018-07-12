8/8 Vikramaditya Marg to be New Address of Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has finally found a new address - 8/8 Vikramaditya Marg – which will be his new abode soon.Yadav was living in Ansal City after vacating his government allotted bungalow at 5 Vikramaditya Marg after the Supreme Court ordered all former CM’s in the state to vacate their official accommodation.SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was also living in close proximity in Ansal City after vacating his bungalow.Sources in Samajwadi Party said that Mulayam would shift to his new address soon after some final formalities are completed. The new house of Mulayam is close to the Samajwadi Party headquarters.Union home minister Rajnath Singh had also vacated his official bungalow and had shifted to his private house in Vipul Khand of Gomti Nagar of the state capital, whereas BSP Supremo Mayawati had left her 13A Mall Avenue bungalow and shifted to 9A Mall Avenue, which happens to the bang opposite her older house.The Supreme Court had on May 7, 2018, said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office. Following the order, the UP government on May 17 issued notices to Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav to vacate the bungalows.A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi quashed the law that entitled former chief ministers to retain government bungalows for a lifetime, ruling that granting further privilege violates Right to Equality under Article 14.“The Chief Minister, once he or she demits the office, is at par with the common citizen, though by virtue of the office held, he or she may be entitled to security and other protocols. But allotment of government bungalow, to be occupied during his or lifetime, would not be guided by the constitutional principle of equality,” noted the bench.