89 Percent Covid-19 Beds Empty in J&K, UT Records Lowest Active Cases in Six Months

Eighty-nine per cent of the total Covid dedicated beds in Jammu and Kashmir are empty now as the union territory witnessed a massive dip in the cases. Out of total 44 covid-19 centres, 19 established in different hospitals are completely vacant, 10 of the remaining 25 Covid centres have less than five patients.

The data reveals that there are 411 patients admitted in Covid centres now- 120 are from Jammu division and 291 are from the Kashmir valley. Of the total, 60 patients are admitted are in ICUs and 22 are on ventilators. The number of active positive cases at the end of 2020 was 3,009, the lowest in the last six months.

"We had apprehensions that there will be a spike in Covid cases in Winter but there is a significant decline in new cases and deaths,” said Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Kashmir's premier tertiary care health institute.

J&K witnessed Covid peak in September 2020, when 37,382 new cases were registered in the Union Territory in September with an average of over 1200 cases per day. While. 478 patients died of Covid during September, there were over 17000 active positive cases in September and 478 deaths. However, in October there was a significant decline in new cases.

The total Covid positive patients stood at 19,162 and 284 persons died of Covid. With the improvement in recovery rate, the active positive cases dip to 4,965. The steady decline in Covid cases continued in November but December witnessed the maximum decline. 10,137 new cases were registered in December with 175 deaths and 3,009 active cases as on December 31. The winter month witnessed the lowest number of deaths as well as Covid positive cases in the last six months in J&K.

"We were planning to redesignate the hospitals with no Covid patients but due to the mutated strain from the UK and Europe, we decided to wait for some time." Says Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Sameer Matto.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 1,21,227 people have tested positive till January 01, 2021. There have been 1884 deaths and 3016 Active cases.​