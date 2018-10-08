English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Arrested For Thrashing Girls Who Resisted Sexual Harassment at Bihar Girls Hostel
A group of students found some local boys sneaking into the campus. One of the boys was allegedly seen writing lewd comments on the hostel wall. The girls, according to eyewitnesses, thrashed the boys in self-defence.
In the image, the school in Bihar's Trivenigunj can be seen where as many as 34 girls were thrashed en masse.
Supaul, Bihar: Police have arrested nine people in connection with attack on a girls’ residential school in Supaul in which 55 minor students were injured out of which 34 received grievous injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Triveniganj Assistant Superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar on Monday said three women and a minor were among those arrested.
The girls, who are students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), had reportedly resisted the attempts by some local boys to harass them.
Soon after the boys returned with their family members armed with sticks, stones and rods. They barged into the school premises and started thrashing girls in the playground. The warden informed the local administration but they fled the scene by the time police arrived in the campus.
ASP Jitendra Kumar said a police officer, a magistrate and a team of Bihar police force has been deployed outside the school campus for security purposes. Also, women constables are deployed inside the school for raising confidence level of the frightened girls, he said.
"We are trying to identify other accused who were part of the mob. We also held a meeting with the elders of the local area for allowing smooth functioning of the school", the ASP informed.
