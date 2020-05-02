9 BSF Personnel Test Positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

New Delhi: Nine personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed for law and order duties in the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

They said the troops were deployed as part of an assistance deployment to Delhi Police in the Jamia and Jama Masjid areas over the past few weeks.

A total of nine personnel of the border guarding force have been detected with the novel coronavirus in Delhi, they said.

The troops have been admitted to an isolation facility of the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida near here.

Separately, two troops of the force have been found infected with the disease in Tripura.

The BSF is primarily tasked with guarding Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

