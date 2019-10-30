English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Seeds in Fields at Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
The kids, aged between 3-14, had gone to the fields at Bidoli village in Jhinjhana area on Tuesday night and consumed seeds from a plant, the police said
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Nine children fell ill after consuming seeds in the fields in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
The kids, aged between 3-14, had gone to the fields at Bidoli village in Jhinjhana area on Tuesday night and consumed seeds from a plant, the police said.
They complained of headache, vomiting and stomach disorder. They were rushed to a hospital, the police said
