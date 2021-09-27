9 Congress Workers Arrested In Connection With Attack on BJP’s Pratapgarh MP

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested nine party workers of the Congress party in connection with Saturday’s attack on BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta during the Garib Kalyan Mela in Pratapgarh district.

The state police conducted raids at houses of several Congress local leaders and party workers for their involvement in the attack.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh constituency was chased by Congress supporters and thrashed when he arrived at the Garib Kalyan Mela in Sangipur block of Pratapgarh district.

Gupta was also allegedly beaten by Congress supporters when he arrived in the Sangipur block to participate in a programme. A video of the attack is also making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, one can see Congress supporters pelting stones and chasing the BJP MP.

Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Police has conducted raids at the houses of Sangipur Congress Sangipur block chief Ashok Singh Bablu and Rambodh Shukla, Ashok Dhar, Guddu. However, at the time of writing the report, the police had not arrested a single person named as accused in the MP’s complaint.

The BJP MP, soon after the incident, alleged that former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, along with his followers, beat him and other BJP activists during the social function. Soon after receiving the BJP MP’s complaint, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a complaint against Tiwari and his daughter.

Gupta had, in his complaint, mentioned that Sangipur SHO Tushardutt Tyagi had rushed to save him, but Pramod Tiwari and Congress MLA Aradhana Misra, along with party workers, pounced and attacked with the motive to kill him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here