1-min read

9 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The accident took place in the Kandaghat police station area on the Junga-Sadhupul road when the bus was returning to Delhi from a trip to Shimla and nearby tourist places, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 7:10 PM IST
Bus fell into a gorge fell near Kyari in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district (Photo source: ANI)
Shimla: At least nine people were killed and 25 injured when an overspeeding bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Kyadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of Shimla, at around 4.30 pm.

The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virender Singh Thakur.

Four passengers, including three women, died on the spot, while five critically-injured persons succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Twenty-five people are under treatment in the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital, the ASP told PTI.

Thakur, who reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, said prima facie the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was overspeeding when it was crossing the bridge.

The process is on to identify the deceased, most of whom are local residents, the officer said, adding that the police had started an investigation.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
