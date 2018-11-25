English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
The accident took place in the Kandaghat police station area on the Junga-Sadhupul road when the bus was returning to Delhi from a trip to Shimla and nearby tourist places, police said.
Bus fell into a gorge fell near Kyari in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district (Photo source: ANI)
Shimla: At least nine people were killed and 25 injured when an overspeeding bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place near Kyadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of Shimla, at around 4.30 pm.
The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virender Singh Thakur.
Four passengers, including three women, died on the spot, while five critically-injured persons succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Twenty-five people are under treatment in the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital, the ASP told PTI.
Thakur, who reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, said prima facie the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was overspeeding when it was crossing the bridge.
The process is on to identify the deceased, most of whom are local residents, the officer said, adding that the police had started an investigation.
The accident took place near Kyadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of Shimla, at around 4.30 pm.
The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virender Singh Thakur.
Four passengers, including three women, died on the spot, while five critically-injured persons succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Twenty-five people are under treatment in the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital, the ASP told PTI.
Thakur, who reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, said prima facie the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was overspeeding when it was crossing the bridge.
The process is on to identify the deceased, most of whom are local residents, the officer said, adding that the police had started an investigation.
- bus fell into gorge
- Himachal Pradesh
- Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital
- Kandaghat police station
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- History Not India’s Friend as 2018 Hockey World Cup Looms on the Horizon
- Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak
- Remember me as a Fighter, Says Departing Fernando Alonso
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- International Committee Set to Question Facebook About Data Scandals