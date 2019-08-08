Nine Dead, 43,000 People Evacuated as Flood and Rains Batter Karnataka
A total of 43,858 people from northern, coastal and Malnad regions have so far been evacuated by joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army.
The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six persons have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated. (Image : PTI)
Bengaluru: Nearly 43,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, where the rain fury has left nine people dead, authorities said on Thursday.
The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six persons have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated. Two persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people have been evacuated till date, and one in Shivamogga, according to official figures.
Nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is currently camping in Belagavi supervising relief and rescue operations.
On Thursday, he visited rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas of Belagavi. "Releases from reservoirs are well-coordinated and as per protocol to prevent inundation of downstream areas. The
villages likely to be affected due to heavy discharge have been identified and necessary precautions are taken," an official statement said.
A total of 43,858 people from affected districts in northern, coastal and Malnad regions have so far been evacuated by joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army, official sources said.
District administrations are on high alert and are prepared to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy discharge from reservoirs, the statement said. "The flood situation is under control", it said.
