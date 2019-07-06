9 Detained for Bid to Sexually Abuse Teen Girl in Pollachi, 5 Months After Another Similar Case Rocked City
Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took took nude video of her and blackmailed her.
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine persons have been detained for questioning following a complaint from the relatives of a 16 year-old girl, police said on Saturday.
According to police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had developed friendship with a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago.
As the friendship turned into love, the youth called the girl to his house Friday morning, they said.
When she arrived at the youth's house and was talking to him, some of his friends entered and they all tried to sexually abuse her, the police said.
The girl managed to escape from the gang and narrated the incident to her relatives, who lodged a complaint with the all-woman police and the nine were detained for interrogation, they said.
The case triggered statewide outrage and a CBI probe was underway.
