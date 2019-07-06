Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

9 Detained for Bid to Sexually Abuse Teen Girl in Pollachi, 5 Months After Another Similar Case Rocked City

Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took took nude video of her and blackmailed her.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
9 Detained for Bid to Sexually Abuse Teen Girl in Pollachi, 5 Months After Another Similar Case Rocked City
Image for representation.
Loading...

Coimbatore: In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine persons have been detained for questioning following a complaint from the relatives of a 16 year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had developed friendship with a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago.

As the friendship turned into love, the youth called the girl to his house Friday morning, they said.

When she arrived at the youth's house and was talking to him, some of his friends entered and they all tried to sexually abuse her, the police said.

The girl managed to escape from the gang and narrated the incident to her relatives, who lodged a complaint with the all-woman police and the nine were detained for interrogation, they said.

Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took took nude video of her and blackmailed her.

The case triggered statewide outrage and a CBI probe was underway.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram