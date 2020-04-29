9 Die Due to Coronavirus in Ahmedabad; Case Tally Soars to 2,777

Ahmedabad: The COVID-19 death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 137 on Wednesday with nine more people succumbing to the disease, while the number of cases zoomed to 2,777 with the addition of 234 infections, the state health department said.

Ahmedabad district reported 234 fresh novel coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the department.

Ahmedabad city had registered 19 deaths and 164 new cases on Tuesday.

