9 Die in Andhra Pradesh After Consuming Hand Sanitiser in Absence of Alcohol

Unable to get alcohol, Nine people died after drinking alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, said the police on Friday.

The incident happened in Kurichedu town. One person died late on Wednesday night and two others died on Thursday night. Six others also succumbed on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as A. Srinu, 25, B. Tirupataiah, 37, G. Ramireddy, 60, Kadiam Ramnaiah, 29, Ramanaiah, 65, Rajireddy, 65, Babu, 40, Charles, 45, Augustine, 47.

As the liquor shops in town and surrounding villages were closed for the last 10 days due to lockdown, they consumed sanitiser used for hand hygiene.

The deceased include three beggars. Two of them who used to beg at a local temple complained of severe burning sensation in their stomachs on Thursday night. While a man died instantaneously, another was shifted to a hospital at Darsi where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Another 28-year-old man, who had consumed country made liquor mixed with sanitizer, also fell unconscious at his home. He died while being shifted to the hospital.

Six more were rushed to hospital in the early hours of Friday and they all succumbed to their condition. Police were trying to find out if more people were brought to hospital with similar complaints.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal ordered a probe into the incident. He said sanitizers were seized from shops in the area and sent for chemical analysis.

Police were trying to ascertain if the victims were using only sanitizers or mixing it with some other chemicals.

Due to lockdown in Kurichedu and surrounding villages in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, liquor shops were closed for the last 10 days.