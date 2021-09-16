9 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Odisha; Peak Flood Water to Pass Through Puri on Saturday: Official

At least nine persons have died, two are missing in rain-related incidents in Odisha, said special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena on Thursday. As low pressure caused downpour in Chhattisgarh in the last two days, there was inflow of 8,20,457 cusecs in Hirakud Dam till 12 pm.

Jena said, “This afternoon, 28 gates of Hirakud Dam were opened through which 4.81 lakh cusec water was being discharged. We are expecting this peak flood in Mahanadi to cross Mundali on Saturday… The situation is not very alarming, however, the authorities and district collectors have been asked to be fully prepared.” The peak flood water will pass through Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts Saturday night.

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has deployed five teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and 25 fire service teams in the districts.

The decision to open more flood gates will be taken after assessing the situation, the special relief commissioner said.

Executive engineer of water resource department of Chhattisgarh Tapas Majumdar said all 66 gates have been opened in Kalma dam of Chhattisgarh for discharging rain waters in upper Mahanadi catchment. The situation is being monitored by the senior officials of Hirakud dam project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here