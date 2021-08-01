9-Hr-Long Talks Between India, China End on 'Optimistic Note', Disengagement Discussed

Top Indian and Chinese commanders held the 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh sector on Saturday, which sources revealed, ended on an optimistic note.

The talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began at 10.30am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources say forward movement can be expected on disengaging from 2 friction points - Gogra and Hot Springs. Modalities will be worked out on how to take the process forward and a joint statement is expected on Monday.

The previous round of military talks between the two sides took place on April 9 when the Indian Army told the PLA that disengagement at all friction points on the disputed border was crucial for the de-escalation of the conflict.

Military negotiations have managed to control the temper of both forces and have been able to prevent a repeat of Galwan-type clash.

Further friction areas remain at Demchok and Depsang Plains.

Once the disengagement from all friction areas is complete, the de-escalation of the massive troop build- up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh would be discussed, after which both sides will work out new guidelines for patrolling in these areas.

The military talks took place over two weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a “negative manner".

In his meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministers’ meet on July 14, S Jaishankar said any unilateral change in the status quo along the LAC was “not acceptable" to India and that the overall ties can only develop after full restoration of peace.

