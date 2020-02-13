English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
9 Injured as Portion of Rail Over-bridge Collapses at Bhopal Railway Station
The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.
bhopal
A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring nine people, an official said.
However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.
However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.
Further details are awaited.
