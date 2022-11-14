CHANGE LANGUAGE
9 Inmates from Shelter Home, Including POCSO Act Survivors, Missing in Kerala
9 Inmates from Shelter Home, Including POCSO Act Survivors, Missing in Kerala

PTI

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 12:17 IST

Kottayam, India

Police said the inmates were housed in the shelter upon the direction from the CWC. (Representational Photo)

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls, including POCSO Act survivors

Nine inmates from a shelter home run by a private NGO went missing on Monday morning, police said.

The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the social justice department and the child welfare committee.

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls, including POCSO Act survivors.

“We received a complaint in the morning that the girls were found missing from the shelter,” a senior police official from the district told PTI.

Police said the inmates were housed in the shelter upon the direction from the CWC.

“The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC, the court. However, they were found missing in the morning,” the senior official said.

first published:November 14, 2022, 12:17 IST
last updated:November 14, 2022, 12:17 IST