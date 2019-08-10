9 kg of Gold Bars Worth Rs 3 Crore Concealed in Iron Boxes Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Over 9 kg of gold bars valued at over Rs three crore concealed in iron boxes has been seized at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Saturday.

A case of smuggling has been registered, but no arrests have been made, they said.

The iron boxes had arrived from Dubai on Saturday and been kept in two 'checked-in' baggage, the officials said.

"The 'V' shaped bars weighing 9.21 kg had been concealed in the four iron boxes in the place of heating coil and they had been placed in two checked-in baggage from Dubai," they added.

