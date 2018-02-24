9 Kids Killed, 24 Injured While Trying to Cross Road in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

In a tragic incident, nine children were killed and 24 others injured after being hit by a speeding car in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.The incident occurred in Ahiyapur’s Jhapaha when scores of school children were waiting to cross the road and a speeding Bolero hit them.While nine children died on the spot, 24 sustained injuries. A police officer said that of the injured, three are stated to be in a critical condition.Confirming the news, district SSP Vivek Kumar said that the injured have been admitted at Muzaffarnagar’s Sri Krishna Medical College.According to eyewitnesses, the children were going home after their school got over when the accident took place.