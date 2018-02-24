English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Kids Killed, 24 Injured While Trying to Cross Road in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
The incident occurred in Ahiyapur’s Jhapaha when scores of school children were waiting to cross the road and a speeding Bolero hit them.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, nine children were killed and 24 others injured after being hit by a speeding car in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Ahiyapur’s Jhapaha when scores of school children were waiting to cross the road and a speeding Bolero hit them.
While nine children died on the spot, 24 sustained injuries. A police officer said that of the injured, three are stated to be in a critical condition.
Confirming the news, district SSP Vivek Kumar said that the injured have been admitted at Muzaffarnagar’s Sri Krishna Medical College.
According to eyewitnesses, the children were going home after their school got over when the accident took place.
Also Watch
The incident occurred in Ahiyapur’s Jhapaha when scores of school children were waiting to cross the road and a speeding Bolero hit them.
While nine children died on the spot, 24 sustained injuries. A police officer said that of the injured, three are stated to be in a critical condition.
Confirming the news, district SSP Vivek Kumar said that the injured have been admitted at Muzaffarnagar’s Sri Krishna Medical College.
According to eyewitnesses, the children were going home after their school got over when the accident took place.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation