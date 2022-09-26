9 Killed After Tractor Topples into Pond in Lucknow, 35 People Rescued

Nine people died in an accident in Lucknow’s Itaunja area today. 35 people have been rescued after a tractor trolley with 46 people onboard fell into a pond.

Visuals from the spot showed officials inspecting the site of the accident. A JCB is also seen helping with rescue operations that are currently underway. The tractor is said to have toppled into a roadside pond killing nine people.

Officials also visited the nearby hospital where the injured were taken to. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

