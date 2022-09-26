CHANGE LANGUAGE
9 Killed After Tractor Topples into Pond in Lucknow, 35 People Rescued
9 Killed After Tractor Topples into Pond in Lucknow, 35 People Rescued

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 13:36 IST

Lucknow, India

Officials also visited the nearby hospital where the injured were taken to. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Nine people died in an accident in Lucknow’s Itaunja area today. 35 people have been rescued after a tractor trolley with 46 people onboard fell into a pond.

Visuals from the spot showed officials inspecting the site of the accident. A JCB is also seen helping with rescue operations that are currently underway. The tractor is said to have toppled into a roadside pond killing nine people.

first published:September 26, 2022, 13:36 IST
