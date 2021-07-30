9 Killed as Heavy Rains Lash Parts of North, East India; Red Alert Issued for Rajasthan

Rain-related incidents claimed nine lives in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal after torrential rains for the last two days caused havoc, while heavy showers were reported in many parts of north India.

The India Meteorological Department issued a ‘red alert’ in Rajasthan, predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state, while it issued an ‘orange alert’, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost half of Madhya Pradesh, which has so far received three per cent more rain than the average.

An ‘orange alert was also issued for Delhi where the weatherman predicted moderate rain on Saturday leading to possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, and major traffic disruptions. The Delhi administration sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna flood plains, as the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. The water level was recorded at 205.34 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 am. It was 205.22 metres at 8:30 am, 205.10 metres at 6 am and 205.17 at 7 am, and is likely to rise further.

Three trekkers were reported missing on Friday in Himachal Pradesh where over 200 people remained stranded in Himachal in the state’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week, while the district administration of Maharashtra’s Raigad asked 413 families, comprising 1,555 people, from the villages of Mahad and Poladpur talukas to move to safer places due to the threat of landslides.

The Shimla MeT Centre issued a yellow warning of heavy rains till August 3 as it advised people to not go near rivers and water bodies as the level may increase to heavy rains in the coming days. It also warned of landslides and predicted heavy rains in the plains and low and mid hills of the state till August 5. The rescue operation to locate 20 people missing after a cloudburst in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar resumed on Friday after seven persons were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition as the remote Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil was hit by flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. Three persons, including a minor, were killed and four injured when the roof of a house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. The incident occurred in Begarajpur village under the Mansoorpur police station area on Thursday night.

Six people were killed in rain-related incidents across West Bengal. Of the six, five persons died of wall collapse due to heavy rains in separate incidents in different parts of the state, and one was electrocuted. The Southwest Monsoon gained momentum due to the low pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal leading to heavy rains in Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department said and issued a ‘red alert’, predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain was recorded in many areas of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, including 268 mm rainfall was recorded in Rajasthan’s Shri Mahavirji (Karauli) followed by 135 mm at Rajgarh in Churu, 114 mm at Uchhain of Bharatpur and 104 mm at Mahwa in Dausa. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh. Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Bareilly, among other places. The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Bhiwani, Gurgaon and Ambala were among places in Haryana which received rains. The India Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost half of Madhya Pradesh. The alert, which is valid till Saturday morning, forecasts the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 24 districts, including Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, among other places. In the eastern part of the country, torrential rain over the past two days owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal threw life out of gear in several districts in the southern part of the state, where streets have gone under water and rivers overtopped banks, submerging low-lying areas.

Many Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) trains had to be cancelled or rescheduled as tracks remained inundated near Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations, officials said. Several places in Kolkata, New Town and Howrah city remained heavily waterlogged throughout the day with gushing rainwater entering homes in some areas, causing immense hardship to residents.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Maharashtra’s Raigad asked 413 families, comprising 1,555 people, from the villages of Mahad and Poladpur talukas to move to safer places due to the threat of landslides, an official said on Friday. The IMD said has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

(With PTI inputs)

