English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Killed as Wall Collapses on Houses Amid Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu
There were 12 people in the houses when a private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains, fell on them, police said.
Nearly 800 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Cuddalore district. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Coimbatore (TN): At least nine persons, including four women, were killed when a wall collapsed on four houses due to heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam on Monday, police said.
There were 12 people in the houses when a private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains, fell on them, police said.
Rescue personnel have retrieved nine bodies, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits
- Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel
- Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor Attend Betty Kapadia's Funeral Ceremony
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.