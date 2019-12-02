9 Killed as Wall Collapses on Houses Amid Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore (TN): At least nine persons, including four women, were killed when a wall collapsed on four houses due to heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam on Monday, police said.

There were 12 people in the houses when a private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains, fell on them, police said.

Rescue personnel have retrieved nine bodies, police said.

