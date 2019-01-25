English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Killed by Monkey Fever in Karnataka's Shivamogga District Since December 2018
Releasing the data, the department said 100 positive cases had been identified in the district since December 24, 2018, of whom nine had died.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Bengaluru: A total of nine deaths due to Kyatasandra Forest Disease, also known as monkey fever, has been reported in Shivamogga district since it broke out there in December 2018, the Karnataka health deparment said on Friday
Releasing the data, the department said 100 positive cases had been identified in the district since December 24, 2018, of whom nine had died.
This apart, 120 monkeys too died of the disease, including eight on Friday in Shivamogga, it said.
A health officer said 20,362 people have been vaccinated till date, including 208 on Friday.
"We are carrying out field surveillance and have so far surveyed 374 villages, he said.
Shivamogga District Surveillance Officer Dr B S Shankarappa had Thursday allayed fears, saying early diagnosis was the key to control KFD, a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever endemic to South Asia, and that people with poor immunity level might be more susceptible to it.
Since the disease is caused by tick, the district authorities were distributing insect repellent. Besides, a vaccination drive was also underway, the DSO had said.
The virus spreads through parasitic ticks which latch on to monkeys and is transmitted to human through tick bites. It was first reported in the country from Kyasanur forests in Shivamogga district in 1957 and hence came to be known as KFD.
The KFD infection, which starts with high fever and body ache, results in hemorrhage, similar to that in dengue.
Meanwhile, the district health officer in Mysuru denied that two deaths reported in the district were of monkey fever.
He said the deaths were reported from a village bordering Kerala and added that their investigation revealed that one of them had died of suspected brain haemorrhage and the other of pneumonia.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Releasing the data, the department said 100 positive cases had been identified in the district since December 24, 2018, of whom nine had died.
This apart, 120 monkeys too died of the disease, including eight on Friday in Shivamogga, it said.
A health officer said 20,362 people have been vaccinated till date, including 208 on Friday.
"We are carrying out field surveillance and have so far surveyed 374 villages, he said.
Shivamogga District Surveillance Officer Dr B S Shankarappa had Thursday allayed fears, saying early diagnosis was the key to control KFD, a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever endemic to South Asia, and that people with poor immunity level might be more susceptible to it.
Since the disease is caused by tick, the district authorities were distributing insect repellent. Besides, a vaccination drive was also underway, the DSO had said.
The virus spreads through parasitic ticks which latch on to monkeys and is transmitted to human through tick bites. It was first reported in the country from Kyasanur forests in Shivamogga district in 1957 and hence came to be known as KFD.
The KFD infection, which starts with high fever and body ache, results in hemorrhage, similar to that in dengue.
Meanwhile, the district health officer in Mysuru denied that two deaths reported in the district were of monkey fever.
He said the deaths were reported from a village bordering Kerala and added that their investigation revealed that one of them had died of suspected brain haemorrhage and the other of pneumonia.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results