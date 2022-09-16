9 Killed in Lucknow, 3 in Unnao: Deadly Wall Collapse Incidents in Uttar Pradesh Amid Intense Rain

Nine people died after a wall collapsed in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area on Friday amid heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, at least three more deaths have been reported from the nearby Unnao district in rain-related incidents.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, while ensuring any possible help on the same.

Along with this, the chief minister has announced a monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the wall collapse. This will be provided from the state’s Emergency Relief Fund.

The CM has also directed administer officers to provide proper medical treatment for those who were injured in the incident.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia confirmed that the wall collapse, resulting in deaths and injuries, happened due to heavy rains.

All government and private schools in Lucknow have been ordered to remain closed due to excessive water-logging. The order is being carried on the instructions of Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob.

Helpline numbers and advisory has been issued for people stuck due to incessant rainfall.

Unnao, UP | Three including 2 minors were killed while one was injured after roof of a house collapsed due to rain late last night. Injured has been identified as the mother of three children aged 20 years, 4 years & 6 years all of whom died in incident. Senior officials on spot pic.twitter.com/Ve8g1kbXa4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

The situation is somewhat similar in the adjoining Unnao district, where three people, including two minors, died due to a roof collapse of a residential building late on Thursday night, while one was injured in this accident.

The injured person has been identified as the mother of the people including two children who died in the incident.

