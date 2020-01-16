Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

9-month-old Crawls on Road outside Home in Kerala, Dies After Getting Hit by Car

The mishap occurred as the baby, Shivangi, crawled on to the road as she was playing and as it was dark none noticed her.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
9-month-old Crawls on Road outside Home in Kerala, Dies After Getting Hit by Car
Representative Image.

Alappuzha A nine-month old baby girl, who was playing in front of her road-side house at Karalakam in Alappuzha, was killed when she crawled on to the road and was hit by a car on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap occurred as the baby, Shivangi, crawled on to the road as she was playing and as it was dark none noticed her.

She was hit by a car at around 6.30 p.m on Wednesday. Though her mother rushed the baby to a hospital, her life could not be saved, police said.

It was in September last year that a one-year old toddler, who was sitting on her mother's lap, had fallen off a moving jeep inside a dense forest and had crawled to a nearby check-post in Rajamala in Idukki.

The child's absence was noticed after the parents had travelled several kilometres.

Wildlife officials at the check-post had heard the child's cries and found her on a forest path which is often used by wild animals, including elephants.

It was a miraculous escape for the baby as she suffered only minor injuries on her face and forehead due to the fall.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital where first- aid was administered and she was later handed over to her parents. A CCTV visual of the incident had gone viral later.

