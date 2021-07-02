9 Months After Property Dealer Was Killed In Front Of Daughter, Cops Nab 4

Bihar Police have arrested four accused for allegedly being involved in the murder case of a property dealer in Samastipur district. The police solved the case after 9 months of the murder incident. Samastipur Sadar DSP Pritish Kumar said that all the four criminals involved in the property dealer Rinku Chaudhary murder case have been arrested. Kumar said that Rinku was shot dead by the accused on September 28, 2020, for gaining dominance over the property dealing business. ThepPolice have also recovered one country-made pistol and 6 mobile phones from them arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ramjeevan Kumar Paswan, Kundan Kumar, Amarjeet Jha, and Mohammad Barik Mian.

The DSP said that the deceased property dealer Rinku Chaudhary also had a criminal history. Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary alias Rinku Chaudhary was a resident of Akhtiyarpur village of Sarairanjan block of Samastipur.

This incident of horrific murder took place last year in September when the property dealer Rinku was sitting at the door of his house near Kashipur Girls High School Chowk and his daughter was riding a cycle on the road.

When Rinku was watching his daughter ride a bicycle, four people in a bike started firing at him and Rinku was killed. Rinku’s family lodged an FIR against nine people.

During the investigation, the Samastipur police obtained the CCTV footage of the murder, on the basis of which four criminals were identified and now arrested.

Of those arrested, Kumar Paswan is an accused in other murder cases too while Kundan Kumar is a member of the Samastipur-based gang criminal and was sent to jail earlier. Amarjeet Jha is a prime accused in the case.

