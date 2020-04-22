9 More Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi Takes Total to 189 in Slum Area

Nine persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the densely-populated slum area to 189, a civic official said.

New cases were found in Kumbharwada, Shasrtrinagar, PMGP Colony, Kuttiwadi, 90-feet road and Tekdi Masjid localities of Dharavi, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer.

Twelve COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far,the official added.

