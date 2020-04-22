9 More Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi Takes Total to 189 in Slum Area
New cases were found in Kumbharwada, Shasrtrinagar, PMGP Colony, Kuttiwadi, 90-feet road and Tekdi Masjid localities of Dharavi, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer.
A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
Nine persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the densely-populated slum area to 189, a civic official said.
New cases were found in Kumbharwada, Shasrtrinagar, PMGP Colony, Kuttiwadi, 90-feet road and Tekdi Masjid localities of Dharavi, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer.
Twelve COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far,the official added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020, Watch Video
- Sonu Nigam Sings Main Hoon Na With Coronavirus Twist in Latest Vlog
- Guns to Governance: Meet Naxal-Turned-MLA Delivering Food to Adivasis on Bullock Cart
- Stephen Colbert Has Found Something 'Safe' About Donald Trump's Immigration Ban
- Facebook-Jio Deal: JioMart, WhatsApp Partnership to Bring Your Local Kirana Store Online