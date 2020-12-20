9 More COVID Cases Take Nagaland's Tally To 11,841

Kohima, Dec 19: Nagalands COVID-19 caseload went up to 11,841 on Saturday after nine more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. The state has 538 active cases while the death toll remained unchanged at 73.

The number of people who recovered from the disease till now is 11,101, the official said adding that 129 patients have migrated to other states. So far, altogether 1,18,485 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Nagaland, he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Director the health and family welfare department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie, warned people that the state held the risk of widespread community transmission due to unlimited commercial events and parties and avoidable social gatherings. The weekly sample positivity rate is one of the highest in the country at 10 per cent, he said.

December is witnessing events and social gatherings on an alarming scale but proper Covid safety norms are not being maintained in those programmes, Suokhrie said.

