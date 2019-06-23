'Nine Murders in 24 Hours': Kejriwal Questions 'Dangerous Spurt in Crimes', Delhi Police Respond

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police engaged in a war of words on Sunday over the “dangerous spurt” in serious crimes in the national capital.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to question the safety and security of Delhiites after an elderly couple and their helper was murdered at their residence in Vasant Vihar, saying the city had witnessed nine murders in the space of 24 hours.

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

Responding to the tweet, the Delhi Police uploaded a graph showing a 10% decrease in heinous crimes compared to 2018 and a 22% decrease in crimes committed against senior citizens due to preventive efforts of the police.

Rejecting Kejriwal's claims, the Delhi Police said that two of the three incidents of murder referred to by the Aam Aadmi Party leader had been committed by family members and that the accused were already arrested in both the cases.

Also two of the three incidents of murder which Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved & accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 23, 2019

A couple, identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur, and their maid Khushbu were found dead with their throats slit inside a house in Vasant Vihar in south Delhi on Sunday.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man and his wife, identified as Hari Ballabh and Shanti Singh (47), were stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on Saturday, police said.