Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Nine Murders in 24 Hours': Kejriwal Questions 'Dangerous Spurt in Crimes', Delhi Police Respond

Kejriwal took to Twitter to question the safety and security of Delhiites after an elderly couple and their helper was murdered in their residence in Vasant Vihar.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Nine Murders in 24 Hours': Kejriwal Questions 'Dangerous Spurt in Crimes', Delhi Police Respond
File photo. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police engaged in a war of words on Sunday over the “dangerous spurt” in serious crimes in the national capital.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to question the safety and security of Delhiites after an elderly couple and their helper was murdered at their residence in Vasant Vihar, saying the city had witnessed nine murders in the space of 24 hours.

Responding to the tweet, the Delhi Police uploaded a graph showing a 10% decrease in heinous crimes compared to 2018 and a 22% decrease in crimes committed against senior citizens due to preventive efforts of the police.

Rejecting Kejriwal's claims, the Delhi Police said that two of the three incidents of murder referred to by the Aam Aadmi Party leader had been committed by family members and that the accused were already arrested in both the cases.

A couple, identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur, and their maid Khushbu were found dead with their throats slit inside a house in Vasant Vihar in south Delhi on Sunday.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man and his wife, identified as Hari Ballabh and Shanti Singh (47), were stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on Saturday, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram